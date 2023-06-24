Taylor Swift is indeed one of the most influential singers in the world. Throughout her illustrious career, the singer has never missed a chance at entertaining her fans and grabbing headlines with every phase in her life. As she is currently busy with her most awaited Eras tour, it is not stopping the songstress from breaking records as she recently made a new record on Spotify.

Taylor began her musical career almost two decades ago after she grabbed attention in 2003, at the age of 13. She went on to sign a deal with a production house the following year and released her first album, Taylor, in 2006. Since then, the singer has been unstoppable when it comes to making music and apparently breaking records.

Taylor Swift has been in the headlines owing to her personal life since the beginning of 2023. She also embarked upon her Eras Tour and has been performing in various parts of the USA. While she is reportedly exploring the romance area, she is thriving in her professional life.

The 12-time Grammy winner was in the headlines, last week, for becoming the first female artist to surpass 91 million monthly streams on Spotify. She has now broken yet another record as she has crossed 50 billion streams on the platform. As per Pop Crave, the Love Story crooner is the first female artist to do so.

Reacting to her new achievement, a fan wrote, “She literally has ZERO competition! See when you’re the standard,” while another called her “Queen of Pop.”

A third user commented, “She did that even with removing her catalogue for 3 years, music industry fr.”

For the unversed, Drake was the first artist to do so in 2021. Coming to her monthly listeners, Taylor Swift is second on the streaming giant, as The Weeknd tops the list with 106.8 monthly streams.

