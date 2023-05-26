HBO’s latest series The Idol which is produced by Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd and co-created by Euphoria fame Sam Levinson has been constantly facing the heat ever since the steamy trailer of the series dropped. The show starring Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp in the lead has been under constant scrutiny for scenes filled with revenge p*rn images of bodily fluids on Depp’s face, m*sturbating with ice cubes, along with other filthy scenes.

While there is no dearth of female n*dity, The Weekend and the show’s creators have been slammed for no male n*dity. In the show, Lily-Rose Depp stars as an aspiring pop sensation named Jocelyn and the shows centers around her becoming dangerously involved with a guru named Tedros, played by The Weeknd.

The HBO Original series got a 5-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival where the first two episodes of the show were premiered. Speaking of the latest, The Weeknd was slammed as “misogynistic Abel” on Twitter for showcasing explicit female n*dity but zero n*dity from the male characters. The series was also recently dubbed as “50 Shades of Tesfaye: A P*rnhub-homepage odyssey” by The New York Times. Many on Twitter slammed the crooner for never ever going shirtless.

On social media, one user stated, “The Idol having no male n*dity only emphasizes how deeply misogynistic Abel is.” Another on the thread commented, “it’s about time we have a show with fully clothed women and n*ked men in every shot. it’s time we balance it out.”

Another shared, “Are we surprised? objectification of women is so common in most of his music.” One user wrote, “The fact that we have never even seen him shirtless.” The next one shared, “not only that but deeply deeply insecure.. yet he wants to act like hot stuff winking to nobody at movie premieres.”

One user posted, “There is zero p*nis? I’m not watching.” And, another said, “I mean, are we surprised here? When is the entertainment industry not misogynistic? All I know is this show is going to be an ass and a Euphoria 2.0.”

An individual said, “Why I feel like there’s not even any male extra n*dity bc he didn’t want any other man taking attention off him.” One person said, “Like you can’t even take off ur shirt but y’all got every woman on the show stripping down? even the female extras like it’s sick.” Another fan noted, “Man there was something very suspicious about him ever since I heard his songs becuase (and maybe I am being too sensitive about this) but every lyric is always so s*xually graphic?”

For the unversed, The Idol starring Lily-Depp Rose and The Weeknd will make its world premiere only on HBO on June 4.

