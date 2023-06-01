Hip-hop icon Drake never shies away from collaborating with new artistes and it seems the rapper after teasing a collaboration with the late Sidhu Moose Wala last year, is once again eyeing for a cross-cultural joint. The God’s Plan hitmaker has reportedly bought the rights for the song Patakha Guddi which was originally featured in Imtiaz Ali’s hit movie Highway.

Patakha Guddi, originally sung by The Nooran Sisters, was composed by the Grammy-winning musician AR Rahman. A rendition of the same song was also teased by DJ Snake last year, which quickly broke the Internet. Now, in an interview with the BBC Asian Network, Jyoti Nooran spilt the beans on Drake’s version of the song.

Singer Jyoti Nooran, while talking about the Drake version of Patakha Guddi, said that the rap heavyweight has purchased the rights to the song and is currently working on the mix. Speaking to BBC Asian Network, Jyoti said, “Drake bought the song so let’s see what he does with it… He’s made a second dub out of it. We’re doing the mixing. It should be out soon.” The news left the host in shock, and the social media users too reacted quickly to the news.

Take a look:

During the interview, Jyoti Nooran also revealed that she has no idea when the song will be out but she is pleased to work with the rapper of his stature.

A new rendition of the iconic Bollywood song ‘Patakha Guddi, which featured Alia Bhatt in the original, was also previewed during DJ Snake’s tour of India. He played the music in cities namely Ahmedabad, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad at the time.

Drake with over 170 million album sales is one of the top global artists with record 34 Billboard Music Awards, five Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, two Brit Awards, and three Juno Awards to his name.

