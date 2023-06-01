It’s been years since Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez parted ways from each other, and while JB is happily married to Hailey Rhode Baldwin, Sel is living her life. However, the fans can’t get over ‘Jelena’, and they still ship them together. The ongoing cold war between the Hailey fans and Selena fans is never going to end. And social media platforms are proof of the same.

Today we have brought you a video clip shared by one of the Selenators to prove that Justin loved Selena more than how much he loves his wife now. Keep scrolling to watch!

As shared by one of the Selena Gomez fans on Instagram, this viral edited video showed how Justin Bieber treats his wife, Hailey Bieber, in front of the public while how he used to be with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. In the first few clips, Justin can be seen ignoring Hailey and behaving rashly with her. While in the old video clips with Selena, JB can be seen hugging and kissing and doing all sorts of PDA with his then-girlfriend.

Check out the video clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina (@aria.___)

Well, we do agree that Justin Bieber showed more affection towards Selena Gomez during their relationship phase. Here’s how the netizens and the fans are reacting to the video.

One of them wrote, “If he didn’t love her, then why did he marry her?”

Another commented, “Let’s not, he was shitty to Selena too.”

One of the fans penned, “he also cheated on her countless times… both of those girls deserved better.”

Another attacked Hailey Bieber and wrote, “Hailey is a woman without self-respect…she allows her attacks for money…”

For the unversed, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were in an on-and-off relationship from 2010 to 2018, and in these many years, they have shared a lot of good memories along with bad and hurtful ones too.

What are your thoughts about Justin’s gesture towards Hailey and Selena? Let us know.

