Looks like all is not well between members of the K-pop band EXO Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen and their agency SM Entertainment. The trio has notified their label that they want to terminate their contracts with the agency due to unfair terms and conditions in their contract and how they are being treated. Scroll down to read the scoop.

The band members of EXO have accused SM Entertainment of overdue payments and offering them unreasonable deals like extending their contracts by 17 years. The South Korean K-pop band debuted with SM in 2012, but the latter reportedly failed to furnish their career.

According to NME, lawyer Lee Jae-Hak, the legal representative for Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen in an official statement claimed, “It is the artist’s most basic right to demand clear and precise proof of how payment has been made, and SM Entertainment is required to abide by the law. But SM Entertainment maintains that such data cannot be shared.” Lee continued, “The artists have been asking very firmly for the payment data until Wednesday (May 31) but have resorted to demanding a termination of the contract as of Thursday (June 1) upon the company’s refusal to do so.” The lawyer also claimed that SM Entertainment had offered Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen 12 to 13-year contracts, which is longer than the standard, government-recommended 7-year contract.

Take a look:

cbx is not suing bcs they wanted the money, they’re using the settlement reports bcs it strengthens their case to get their contracts terminated 😭😭 my boys really wants to get out pic.twitter.com/NJVG2PrXiI — (✿◠‿◠) (@aerinuh) June 1, 2023

The lawyer stated, “The artists feel that SM is using their superior position to force artists to sign so-called slave contracts that span over almost 20 years, including their training periods, which are also far from being short.”

The legal representative added, “This is SM committing unjust use of power against its artists once again.”

SM Entertainment too got back with a reply to EXO members Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen. In an official statement, the agency said, “some outside forces” are apparently “committing illegal acts” by persuading its artists to violate the terms of their contracts.

It further stated, “We will take all necessary legal actions against these forces.”

The latest controversy comes just weeks after SM Entertainment announced that EXO would release a new studio album in the later part of 2023.

