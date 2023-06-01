Kourtney Kardashian, who was earlier reported as going in a different direction to apparently start her own reality show, is now hoping to get separated from her Kardashian clan. According to new reports, the 44-year-old reality star has been reportedly feuding with her famous sisters for years now and she is now done with the drama. Sources have claimed that she is hoping to divorce her family after feeling disconnected from her sisters. Scroll down to read the scoop.

In the new trailer of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kourtney can be seen hitting out at Kim Kardashian. The two have been feuding ever since Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding to Travis Barker as a “business opportunity.”

According to The Mirror, Kourtney Kardashian while taking a dig at Kim in the show’s trailer can be seen saying, “People think it’s a misunderstanding, it’s not. It’s who she is to her core.” A source spilled the beans on their current relationship saying Kourtney had been using “all of her willpower to turn the other cheek” but things have changed. The source added, “She says she just doesn’t feel connected to her family anymore. She is over the b****iness and this need her sisters have to one-up each other.” The insider further claimed that Kourtney still “loves them dearly” but has “outgrown” the drama with her family.

The tipster, according to the publication also said, “In an ideal world, she’d be able to detach herself without any fuss or drama, but instead, there’s stirring going on behind her back” adding, “Kourt’s sick of it and feels that if she doesn’t act, she’ll never get out of this annoying cycle.”

Another source too opined on the Kourtney- Kim drama saying Kourtney feels “way more empowered” since getting into a relationship with her musician husband.

They claimed the social media star is ready for “a clean break” with Travis supporting her decision. Kim Kardashian in 2020 had accused Kourtney of not showing up enough for the family business.

