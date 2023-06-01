Addiction of any sort is injurious to health, and it makes people do unimaginable things, and the popular Hollywood actor Tom Hardy once proved it with his comment when he confessed how he would have done anything owing to his drug addiction. The actor once opened up about his battle against drugs and the hang-up along with it. Scroll below to get all the deets.

Hardy is a renowned film personality with an amazing line of work to his credit, and his rugged handsome wrapped with his amazing acting chops just makes his fans swoon over him. Hardy never limited himself to a single genre or spectrum of acting, and he has been a hero and a villain in his glorious span of career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few years ago, in an interview with Essentials magazine, the Mad Max actor Tom Hardy spoke about his struggle with drug abuse and the state of his psyche during the height of his addiction. He said, “I was a shameful suburban statistic. I was told very clearly, ‘You go down that road, Tom, you won’t come back’. That message stayed with me clearly for the rest of my days. I am … lucky to be here. I would have sold my mother for a rock of crack.” In that same interview, Tom also spoke about how he is different from his tough guy persona in real life, and Hollywood only took notice of him after he moulded himself as per the industry’s perception.

Well, thankfully, Tom Hardy found his way back from the addiction and is now giving great films to the fans. On the professional front, Hardy will once again reprise his anti-hero role Venom in its third instalment, which is expected to release in the theatres next year.

And for more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Has Leonardo DiCaprio Moved On From Gigi Hadid & Is Now Dating 28-Year-Old British Model Neelam Gill? Here’s All We Know About Their Date Night With His Mother!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News