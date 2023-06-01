Chris Pratt often tends to land in trouble for what he says, and once he called himself ‘impotent’ apparently without even knowing what it meant while speaking on the topic of men’s health. The actor is currently in his best shape and enjoying the positive response his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is getting. The actor, however, grabbed headlines by calling himself impotent and had to, later on, clarify his statement. Here’s what exactly happened.

Pratt opened up about suffering from certain health and mental issues due to being overweight, and it is a good thing that celebrities come forward to share the stories that give others the courage and confidence to open up about them as well. Chris gradually, over the years, rose to fame and became one of the most renowned Hollywood celebs, and his MCU inclusion had a big role in it.

Talking to Men’s Health Magazine, Chris Pratt revealed how he thought his heavyset self was the reason behind his popularity, and he also revealed, “I was impotent, fatigued, emotionally depressed. I had real health issues that were affecting me in a major way. It’s bad for your heart, your skin, your system, your spirit.” He added, “I saw myself in an episode and in the matter of two moments very close together, I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m getting fat.’ And then, almost immediately, I did something else, and I thought, ‘Holy crap, I’ve never seen myself funnier.’ And I put the two together.” But the actor, later on, clarified his comment of being impotent and said that he might have said it without knowing the meaning.

Later on, in an interview with Access Hollywood, Chris Pratt clarified his statement and assured his fans that things weren’t that bad in his bedroom with his then-wife Anna Faris. He said, “I’m not sure I knew what ‘impotent’ meant when I said it, I had a lower s*x drive, to be honest with you. Everything about my spirit was dull. I didn’t feel great, and I think people will relate to that.” He further added, “I don’t want to ever come out against sounding like I’m talking smack about people who have issues with their body weight or don’t have issues with their body weight. To each their own, but to those who felt the way I felt at that time, there’s really hope.”

