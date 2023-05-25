Arnold Schwarzenegger would be up for a part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe if the role was “right”.

The 75-year-old star has hinted he could be set to follow in the footsteps of his ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ son-in-law Chris Pratt, who is married to Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger, 33.

Asked if he is open to a Marvel movie, he told Men’s Health magazine: “If the role is right!”

Last month, Arnold praised Pratt’s performance in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, in which he reprised his role as Peter Quill / Star-Lord.

He tweeted: “I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW. @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you. (sic)”

Arnold also recently praised son-in-law Pratt’s chess playing abilities.

He told ExtraTV: “In all fairness, I am a mediocre chess player… It is just that Chris Pratt has just begun playing chess, but he’s very, very focused. He’s very, very smart and he’s a quick, quick learner. I think he’s extraordinary. I was in the middle of a game, almost losing the game, so I had to stay focused. I had to visualize myself as the winner. I said, ‘Please, can you leave right now? I’m about to lose!’”

Pratt recently explained that while it has been “surreal” to have the ‘Terminator’ actor as part of his family, he has loved getting to know the “regular” guy behind the Hollywood action star and revealed that he has “never” been able to beat his father-in-law at a game of chess.

Speaking on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’, he said: “It is pretty surreal! I’ve gotten to obviously to know the regular guy and all of that, he’s a great dad, a great grandad, and a good father-in-law and he’s got a wealth of experience. It’s been very nice, he’s a great dude. We play chess a lot. I’ve never beaten him, he’s very, very good.”

