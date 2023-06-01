The Office is one of the most famous sitcoms that gained popularity with its American adaptation. It was originally based on the British series of the same name, and now it is said that it will get an Australian adaption. What is more exciting, the new sitcom adaptation is said to be a female-led series instead of being led by Michael Scott. While the American version aired from 2005 to 2013, the new series is set to be based on a post-COVID plot twist, as the new female character gets news from head office that her branch will be shutting down and that staff will have to work from home.

The new mockumentary series is said to be led by Australian comedian and actor, Felicity Ward. In the new Australian adaptation, she will portray Hannah Howard, the MD of the packaging company, Flinley Craddick. Read on ahead to learn more about the new show and what the netizens say about it!

Variety reported about the 13th iteration of the show that Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant created. The Office: Australia is said to be in production as the shoot of the eight-part series will commence in Sydney in June. Prime Video, BBC Studios Australia, New Zealand, and Bunya Entertainment will produce the new series and will be branded as an Amazon Original.

However, as the news went all over the internet, fans were not happy with the announcement. Read on to find out what they have to say about it!

