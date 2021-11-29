Hollywood actor Steve Carell is one of the most versatile comedians in Hollywood. He is well known for playing the role of Michael Scott in The Office. However, not many know that he is one of the nicest men in the industry. He rivals Tom Hanks in this area.

Carell’s sense of humour is well known and fans across the world love him for his kindness and generosity in the world. He is well known for charity as well. A Twitter user once revealed a hilarious incident from a charity event where he appeared undercover.

Back in 2019, a Twitter user named The Wonton Don took to his social media and revealed how his parents went to an event where an auction where dinner for 10 with Steve Carrell was on the auction list. The proceedings were supposed to go for charity. The Office actor appeared undercovered and outbid everyone just to avoid having dinner with some strangers.

The user wrote, “LMAO my parents were at a charity auction last night and one of the items was dinner for 10 with Steve Carrell. Steve Carrell showed up undercover and outbid everyone with $31,000. Now some charity gets 31K and Steve Carrell doesn’t have to hang out with strangers. win win.” Take a look at the tweet below:

LMAO my parents were at a charity auction last night and one of the items was dinner for 10 with Steve Carrell. Steve Carrell showed up undercover and outbid everyone with $31,000. Now some charity gets 31K and Steve Carrell doesn't have to hang out with strangers. win win. — The Wonton Don (@DonnieDoesWorld) June 14, 2019

Steve Carell also once perfectly described his popular on-screen character Michael Scott in an interview back in 2007. He said, “I think he’s a man who clearly lacks self-awareness. I’ve always said that if he even caught a glimpse of who he really is, his head would explode.”

He also explained that his character lacked the sensitivity that makes it so much fun to play, since Scott can “get away” with saying pretty much anything. He said, “The way the writers have created the dialogue, he can say the most incredibly offensive things.”

