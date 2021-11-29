Everybody remembers Arnold Schwarzenegger from his iconic film series, The Terminator and many more movies like Commando, Predator, Total Recall and Conan the Destroyer. However, there was another thing that made the actor make rounds on the news for a while. The actor revealed that he had multiple affairs while being married to his now ex-wife, Maria Shrivers.

Advertisement

As per one report, the actor had a very public affair with his housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena that ultimately ended his marriage to his wife. Moreover, Schwarzenegger also secretly fathered a child, Joseph Baena, with Mildred.

Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been open about the affair, especially since he and Maria Shrivers got divorced. Back in 2017, when the couple had split, the ‘Jingle All The Way’ actor had talked about it while speaking at Harvey Levin’s new Fox show, OBJECTified. “I don’t need any time to reflect when I know it was a major, major screw up,” Arnold said.

Two years before that, he also spoke about the same with Howard Stern and said, “I had personal setbacks, but this was, without any doubt, the biggest setback and the biggest failure. Without any doubt. Not only failure, but you feel like, ‘I’m to blame for it. It was me that screwed up.'”

“And you can’t point the finger at anyone else. So yeah, I was disappointed in it. It’s always easy to be smart in hindsight. The thing was how do you make the best of that situation?” Arnold added.

The affair came to light the day after Arnold Schwarzenegger left the California governor’s office in 2011. Now, the actor has been working on new projects and is set to appear in Kung Fury II: The Movie.

Must Read: Enola Holmes 2: Henry Cavill Announces Wrapping Up The Shoot For Millie Bobby Brown Starrer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube