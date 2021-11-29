Henry Cavill might be not returning as the mighty Superman anytime soon but that does not mean he is staying away from our screens. The actor has a long line up of films and of course The Witcher season 2 that is just a few days away from its official release on Netflix. What is also exciting is the fact that he is reprising Sherlock Holmes alongside Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 and is here to give an update about the same today.

Advertisement

Henry plays Enola’s supporting brother in the Netflix Adaptation of the book by same name. The franchise that also stars Helena Bonham Carter alongside Millie and Cavill explores Sherlock’s sister and her adventures as the cult detective stands behind her as a protective wall. The movie in no time reached the top of the streaming charts when it released last year.

Advertisement

Soon the makers announced a sequel and most recently Henry Cavill melted our hearts with the behind the scenes pictures in the Sherlock Holmes costume from the sets of Enola Holmes 2. The actor has now announced that he has complete filming for the movie and it’s a wrap for him. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Henry Cavill took to Instagram and shared a video of him on a midnight run. The actor while emphasising on his day and how he motivated himself to run, announced that it was his last day on the sets of Enola Holmes 2. The video is going viral and fans cannot keep calm.

“Hey, everybody! Today was my last day on Enola Holmes,” Henry Cavill says in the video. “And the entire day I was thinking about not coming out and doing this run. It was a little dark and a little chilly, and I was convincing myself all day long that those are all good reasons not to run. However, I came out here, I did it, I have loved it, and it feels really, really good. So if you’re sitting at home thinking about not training today, throw those trainers on, get out there and do it. You won’t regret it.”

Check the video here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: John Cena’s Peacemaker Says “F*ck Aquaman” In A New Clip; Jason Momoa, Are You Listening?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube