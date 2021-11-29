Spider-Man: No Way Home ticket sales have crashed theatre websites! Marvel fans may remember that the release of tickets for Avengers: Endgame did a huge number on cinema ticket sites across the US. Following that fame is Tom Holland and Zendaya’s upcoming spidey flick, Spider-Man: No Way Home. It will also see the return of several characters like Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock, Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and more.

The hype around the movie started from the moment it was announced. Many fans have speculated that former Spider-Man actor’s Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be reprising their roles for the movie. However, Garfield, Marvel, Sony, Tom and everyone else have denied the rumour.

Now, after waiting for a long time, fans are rushing to the theatre websites to buy the tickets of Spider-Man: No Way home, which went live on Monday. Though some people quickly got their hands on the tickets, many couldn’t as the sites crashed, one by one. As per one report, the ticket-selling platforms for AMC, Regal, and Fandango were all momentarily taken offline, and the Alamo Drafthouse website followed shortly after.

The report also states that many other sites are still having issues connecting while some, like AMC, have introduced a waiting queue to put people in line for their chance at buying tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Reacting to this, the Marvel fans took to Twitter to express their agitation. One fan wrote, “aaaahh all the sites have crashed for #NoWayHome Tickets #SpiderMan.”

While another one wrote, “stayed up to get the spider-man no way home tickets for my fam and I and every ticketing site is crashed smh.” Sharing the same feelings, one more fan took to Twitter and wrote, “every single site has crashed, and now I can’t get spider-man no way home tickets.”

Read more tweets here:

Trying to get these #SpiderMan tickets on these crashing apps and sites pic.twitter.com/1XojqTOG0k — ziggy (@rndmburner) November 29, 2021

We did it, fam. We crashed basically every site that could be selling tickets to #SpiderMan. Proud of us. — Alex | FLW (@alexr790) November 29, 2021

Trying to buy Spider-Man No Way Home tickets is kind of difficult when every movie theater site has crashed… — Jack Veltri (@Jacktveltri) November 29, 2021

fighting for my life trying to get spider-man no way home tickets — Corn ✮ (@sneerid) November 29, 2021

live footage of everyone logging into amc and fandango to try to get spider-man no way home tickets pic.twitter.com/zfeOQo8CvF — tea 📖 children of húrin (@C4STAMERE) November 29, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit the screens on 17th December 2021. Along with Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Jacob Batalon, and more will appear in it.

