Director James Gunn reveals that during the test screenings of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, instead of Baby Groot, there was another character who turned out to be more popular amongst the viewers. Currently, Marvel fans wait patiently for GOTG Vol 3., which is under development right now. Chri Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper and more are set to return for it.

There is another big casting news around the movie. For those who don’t know, ‘We’re The Millers’ star Will Poulter will be making his MCU debut and will play the role of Adam Warlock in the upcoming Guardians movie.

Meanwhile, the helmer of the franchise, James Gunn, has revealed an interesting piece of information around Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which was released in 2017. The director took to Twitter to answer questions regarding the movies. A user asked, “Hello James Gunn, I’m playing the GOTG game (it’s excellent), and it got me thinking – were there any other actors you had read for or even test for Drax?”

To this, James Gunn replied, “Hundreds read. A couple tested. But at the end of the day, Dave Bautista was my only choice & the only guy who got the character right.” While replying to another comment that read, “I think Drax is my favourite character.” Replying to it, Gunn said, “In the test screenings of Volume 2, Drax was the most popular character, edging out Baby Groot.”

Hundreds read. A couple tested. But at the end of the day @DaveBautista was my only choice & the only guy who got the character right. https://t.co/Pg1lARn1Nt — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 28, 2021

In the test screenings of Volume 2, Drax was the most popular character, edging out Baby Groot. https://t.co/JvqUzURN0Z — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 28, 2021

Dave Bautista’s character from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 won the hearts of the fans quickly. But there was someone else too who wanted to play the role of Drax. As per the report. Chadwick Boseman had auditioned to play the character even before he was envisioned as Black Panther but did not make the cut.

While talking about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn previously revealed that it will be his last Marvel flick and that the movie is going to be an emotional ride for the fans. The film will hit the screens on 23rd May 2023.

