Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is known for trademark catchphrases in his films, and he confesses using these in real life as well.

Advertisement

The action star‘s son Patrick Schwarzenegger, who was a guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to promote his new film “Moxie”, was asked if his father used his famous catchphrases.

Advertisement

“Yeah, everybody asks that. They’re like, ‘Does your dad always say his one-liners?’ And I’m like, ‘All the time’,” Patrick replied, according to eonline.com.

To this, Kelly added: “Like, I hope every time he exits a room, he says, ‘I’ll be back.”

Patrick then said: “He does! He’ll turn back and be like, ‘I’ll be back.’ And I’ll be like, ‘Dad, really? Come on.'”

To this Kelly shot back: “You’re over it, but we think it’s funny,” she said.

Patrick started his career at the age of 10 with a small role in the film “The Benchwarmers”.

Must Read: House Of The Dragon: Fabien Frankel, Emilia Clarke’s Last Christmas Co-Star Joins The Show For A Key Role



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube