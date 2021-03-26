Patrick Schwarzenegger Joins Brother-In-Law Chris Pratt's 'The Terminal List', Deets Inside!

Actor PATRICK SCHWARZENEGGER is teaming up with his brother-in-law CHRIS PRATT for the upcoming TV adaptation of THE TERMINAL LIST.

The Midnight Sun star, who is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, has signed on to join the cast of the Amazon series, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Jack Carr.

Also featured in director Antoine Fuqua’s conspiracy thriller are Jeanne Tripplehorn, Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, and Riley Keough apart from Chris Pratt and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The Terminal List revolves around Navy SEAL James Reece, played by Chris Pratt, who returns home after a failed high-stakes mission. Patrick Schwarzenegger has been tapped to play Reece’s youngest team member, Donny Mitchell, reports Deadline.

In real life, Pratt is married to Patrick’s sister, Katherine. (MT/DL/LOT)

Patrick Schwarzenegger once said he takes acting advice from his father, Hollywood action superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Patrick Schwarzenegger grew up in the spotlight and started his career from the age of 10 when he had a small role in “The Benchwarmers”, but he always knew his father, was a big star.”

