Denzel Washington made a newlywed couple’s New York City photo shoot one to remember on Thursday (March 25, 2021) after crashing their picture session.

The Training Day star came across the bride and groom as they posed for images by Central Park’s Bow Bridge, and decided to give the couple a little surprise as he passed by in his face mask.

Denzel Washington happily joined them for a few snaps, before returning to work on his upcoming movie, Journal For Jordan, reports the New York Post’s Page Six.

The encounter may prove to be a good omen for the newlyweds – Denzel Washington has been married to actress Pauletta Washington for 37 years. (MT/WNWCPS/LOT)

