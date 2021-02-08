Even though it’s a snail-paced recovery, the box office is showing some progress and managing to bring footfalls in theatres. Speaking of the weekend, Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto starrer The Little Things maintained its hold at the domestic box office.

During the period of crisis, the product needs to be very strong to do the talking. Unfortunately, The Little Things didn’t succeed on that front as it received mixed reviews from critics. The performances are fetching praises but the film is being panned for its screenplay.

Released on 29th January, the Denzel Washinton starrer made $2.1 million during its second weekend run at the domestic box office, as per Variety. From overseas market, The Little Things fetched $1.4 million. As of now, the film stands at a domestic collection of $7.8 million (the US and Canada) and overseas collection of $5.2 million. The global sum is $13 million.

For the unversed, The Little Things is also enjoying a simultaneous release on HBO Max.

Speaking of other movies, The Croods: A New Age holds the second spot with a sum of $1.7 million. After the run of 11 weeks, the film has made $46 million in the domestic market. Currently, the overseas collection stands at $101.6 million, thus taking its global collection at $147.6 million. The Marksman made $1 million during the weekend to bring it to the third place. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman holds the fourth place on the list and has come down under $1 million mark.

Wonder Woman 1984 made a collection of $905,000 during the weekend. It’s too enjoying a hybrid release model and streaming on HBO Max. As of now, the Gal Gadot starrer had made $40 million at the domestic box office and $154 million globally.

