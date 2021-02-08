If asked a year ago, Zack Snyder’s Cut of Justice League seemed like a far fetched dream that suddenly got fast-tracked mid-2020 and turned out be a reality. While the announcement caught our frenzy, the scepticism that will it be released for sure was still riding high. But HBO Max’s backing and Zack’s dedication has made it possible, and the Cut is set to hit the screens on March 18. Meanwhile, Snyder is making sure that the buzz just gets going and is intensified with each passing day as he has now announced the trailer release date.

Following his surprise dropping ritual, Zack Snyder took to his Twitter handle and had a big surprise for the fans of Justice League. He shared a video, well, a teaser and a very short one, celebrating super bowl month and also announced the trailer release date of the film. . If Snyder is not joking and our stars are on their best positions, the trailer for Snyder cut will be out this Valentine’s Day. Read on to know it all and don’t miss the trailer. Secret: it has Cyborg in it!

Sharing a big update on his official Twitter handle Zack Snyder had the best news for fans awaiting his Cut Of Justice League. He wrote, “On the goal line. Trailer drop 2/14/21 9:14am PST #SnyderCut #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague.” Well, this goal line is awaited and seems to be worth every second that fans have asked for it. With the announcement came a short teaser Of what seems like the final few moments of the match. Watch it here!

While you have seen it now, let me tell you that the man leaping towards the goal is none other than Victor Stone AKA Cyborg. This is him pre-transformation and there is too much to him. Ray Fisher plays Cyborg and has lately shown his full support and trust towards Zack Snyder.

Snyder Cut of Justice League is set to be a 4-hour long movie with an R rating. This will the first time in DCEU history that a superhero as iconic as Batman will drop F-bombs. Ben Affleck plays the Batman. There have been quite a few updates about the film and you can catch all of them on Koimoi!

