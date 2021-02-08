Tom Holland, at the age of 24, is enjoying an unprecedented fame thanks to the films like Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Endgame. Nowadays, the actor is grabbing all the limelight due to his upcoming Spider-Man 3 and news related to it. But amidst that, Tom has made a James Bond related statement which has raised our eyebrows.

For the unversed, Daniel Craig will be playing James Bond aka 007 for the last time in No Time To Die. The film is slated to release this year. To carry forward the legacy, there’s reportedly hunt going on to bring someone charismatic on board to play 007. Several names like Harry Styles, Tom Hardy are doing rounds. But seems like, our beloved Spidey might just have expressed his desire to play the agent.

While speaking on Variety Award Circuit podcast, Tom Holland said, “Ultimately as a young British lad who loves cinema, I’d love to be James Bond. So y’know, I’m just putting that out there. I mean I look pretty good in a suit! I’d be like a really short James Bond.”

So Mr. Tom Holland, should we take that as a hint?

Speaking of Tom’s highly anticipated Spider-Man 3, the actor will be joined by old spideys- Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Speaking of their presence in the film, the actor maintained a silence. He said, “Beats me, I don’t know. If they are, they never told me yet. That would be something that Marvel would do. I watch the film and be like, ‘So that’s who that tennis ball was!’”

Adding about the same Tom Holland talks about meeting Tobey in parties and he says that he hopes that he enjoys watching his movies. “I’ve bumped into Tobey a few times at different parties in LA. He was really nice. They seem to be lovely, really nice people. I hope they enjoy our movies. I hope they enjoy our Spider-Man’s,” Tom said.

