Zack Snyder’s Justice League is in the news for a long time now. Finally, the movie witnesses its premiere in the next month and we’re excited as hell to see what the filmmaker has new to cater. Hopes are high of Snyder’s version and guess what, he has already started revealing his trump cards. Just a few days back, the filmmaker had revealed Gal Gadot’s look as Wonder Woman and now, it’s time for Jared Leto aka Joker.

Despite a lot of hatred for Joker’s portrayal in Suicide Squad, Leto’s character of the clown prince of crime is a topic of discussion. Everyone is hoping that this time with Snyder’s vision, Leto will surely bring something new on the table. Well, to see what’s new in the character, we’ll have to wait till the next month, but till then, Snyder has something to offer to fans.

Just a few hours back, Zack Snyder took to Twitter and shared Jared Leto aka Joker’s new look. The picture is a blurred one with Leto’s face being kept under wraps. It’s an attempt made to tease all fans and the filmmaker is leaving no stone unturned to build the pre-release hype.

Have a look at the post:

Meanwhile, it was yesterday, Zack Snyder revealed that he has finished working on Justice League. When a fan on Vero asked Zack if he has finished working on the project, he replied, “it is”. If you haven’t kept a track, Zack had been reshooting some parts and even had some additions to the main plot. While Jared Leto joined in as Joker many already existing characters were called back to reprise their parts and fill in the voids.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max on 18th March 2021.

