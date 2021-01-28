James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad is one of the most anticipated films this year. Due to pandemic, it will be a hybrid release which means it will hit cinemas and will premiere on HBO Max simultaneously. The latest trailer of the OTT platform, in fact, showed brief footage from the film and it made the fans even more excited.

Along with that James Gunn, himself took to Twitter and had an interaction with fans in which he answered some of their queries. Answering one of the many major queries i.e. if his Suicide Squad can be watched without watching the previous one, he gave a positive reply.

“I didn’t see the 2016 Suicide Squad. Will I be hopelessly lost if I don’t watch it before seeing yours?” a fan asked James.

Replying to him, he wrote, “No, you will be just fine.”

No, you will be just fine. https://t.co/D7agq9xv2Q — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 27, 2021

Interestingly, The Suicide Squad’s producer Peter Safran has also earlier revealed that their film is not a sequel to the one directed by David Ayer. Talking to comicbook.com, he said, “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel.”

Another fan asked James Gunn, “Please tell me the Suicide Squad will be out in theatres?

He replied in a rather exciting way and said, Yes. The whole film was shot in @IMAX & that’s the best way to see it.”

Yes. The whole film was shot in @IMAX & that’s the best way to see it. https://t.co/ECu7E8LBTM — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 27, 2021

A fan also asked him about GOTG & Thor: Love And Thunder. “Out of curiosity, are you consulting on GOTG characters in Thor: Love and Thunder?” he asked.

“Yes. Have been doing. They’re in great hands with @TaikaWaititi” he wrote as a reply.

Yes. Have been doing. They’re in great hands with @TaikaWaititi. https://t.co/AtGv7OQJkw — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 27, 2021

Isn’t that interesting? James Gunn was also asked about The Suicide Squad’s trailer and his answer has definitely pumped us up. “Sorry. I’m working on it. I’ve had my hands full. It will be worth the wait.” he wrote to a fan who asked, “Mr @JamesGunn, when will you realize the suicide squad trailer? I’m think I’m gonna have a heart attack because I’m waiting for so long”

Sorry. I’m working on it. I’ve had my hands full. It will be worth the wait. 🙏 https://t.co/J2QZAMWQLm — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 27, 2021

The Suicide Squad is slated to release in August this year.

