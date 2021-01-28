Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been dating since late 2017. The couple is now all set to take their relationship to next level. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress moved into a dream home in Malibu with Coldplay star. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

Latest reports claim that the actress has moved in a $12.5 million Malibu home, which is only walking distance to the same private beach, where her 43-year-old boyfriend has multiple homes on. Their new expensive pad comes with many amenities.

Advertisement

According to E! News, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s new love nest is sprawled over 5,338-square-foot estate consisting of two stories and features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and one huge kitchen. Not just that, the Malibu home has a theatre room, a game room, a pool with a spa and a full outdoor barbecue area.

The couple’s new abode is a gated property that has plenty of security for the singer and the actress. Additionally, mature trees are also lined up the property for added privacy, as reported by the New York Post. The property also offers stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and the surrounding mountains.

While the living room has a fireplace, the kitchen is huge with a marble top island. The master bathroom of their expensive property provides two counters and a stand-alone white tub in front of a window.

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson, who is the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, claimed that she likely be in therapy for the rest of her life. The actress, who has been vocal about seeking therapy in the past, appeared on an episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” and said, “I’ve been so lucky to be surrounded by people who have encouraged me to go deeper into myself. Even during quarantine, I got really into doing online psychology courses ’cause … I wasn’t going to get into college, but I did these amazing courses. I’ll probably be in therapy for the rest of my life. You never finish learning about being a human.”

Must Read: Black Panther 2: Michael B Jordan Opens Up On Reprising His Role As Killmonger; Says, “I Will Always Be On The Table In Some Capacity”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube