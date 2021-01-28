Fans thought that they saw last of Michael B Jordan’s Erik ‘Killmonger‘ Stevens at Black Panther’s end. But the latest buzz is that the actor is up to play a part in any of the film’s future MCU projects, despite the tragic passing of lead character Chadwick Boseman.

Advertisement

Chadwick’s death from cancer at age 43 left T’Challa/Black Panther in the balance of whether or not the role would be recast, or if the film series would find a way to somehow move on without Boseman’s title character. But now Michael has revealed everything about reprising his role. Keep scrolling further.

Advertisement

In a new interview, Michael B Jordan revealed that he would be all for it if he was invited back to reprise his role. “That’s something that is very, very near and dear to my heart for a lot of obvious reasons,” he explained to People. Sadly, Chadwick Boseman passed away on Aug. 28, 2020, after a secret four-year battle with colon cancer. It left all of his past co-stars shaken and heartbroken.

“I had a really tough year losing somebody close to me,” Michael B Jordan said of Chadwick Boseman. “And what that means for that franchise is it was devastating. But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with writer/director Ryan Coogler and all that good stuff, it’s family. We created a family over there. So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity,” he told the publication.

For the unversed, Michael’s character dies at the end of Black Panther, choosing death over imprisonment following the late Boseman’s T’Challa stabbing him in the chest. But his passing as he watched one last sunset over Wakanda could find a way to somehow be reversed…after all it is a Marvel Cinematic Universe at it seems like nothing is totally impossible unless an actor steadfastly refuses to return to their role.

Until then, reigning 2020 Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B Jordan has plenty on his plate professionally. He has completed Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse and is about to start shooting the drama Journal for Jordan, which he told the publication he is “extremely excited about,” because he gets to work under “the GOAT,” Denzel Washington.

Must Read: Pirates Of The Caribbean 6: Disney Secretly In Talks With Johnny Depp For Revival?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube