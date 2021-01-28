Can Pirates Of The Caribbean ever feel complete without Johnny Depp? It’s far from our imagination to witness an instalment without Jack Sparrow. However, things have turned upside down ever since Amber Heard’s domestic violence allegations. The actor was ousted by Disney and a spin-off is currently in the making with Margot Robbie in lead.

Ever since the news of Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 was announced, Depp fans have been annoyed. They want their favourite to be a part of the project. Now, as per a few reports, Disney is re-considering the actor’s revival in their franchise.

Rumours are rife that the Change.org petitions have forced the makers to reconsider. For the unversed, there’s a viral petition that demands Johnny Depp to be seen in Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 unless he himself decides not to. Over 500,000 signatures have been registered till now.

Furthermore, some others claim that if Johnny Depp gets the chance for a retrial against The Sun, it could already turn out to be a huge win for him! Disney would probably rope him in and that could be a huge turnaround in his dwindling career.

There also remains a famous YouTube channel, Viral Vision that claims that the makers are secretly in talks with JD for revival! While that remains the hope of fans, some others have however quashed these reports.

Entertainment insider Daniel Richtman recently shared a tweet. He mentioned that Disney is all set to move ahead with Pirates Of The Caribbean spin-off without Johnny Depp. Furthermore, his tweet also suggests that as many as 10 projects are in the pipe-line from the franchise. That includes films, as well as, series. But none of them may see Johnny as a cast member.

Well, only time will tell whether Depp is a part of the Pirates franchise or not. What do you want? Share with us in the comment section below.

