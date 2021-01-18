There’s something really cool about the 90s fashion that it keeps coming back time and again. All the vintage trends from pulling sport coats to classic suits to Hawaiian shirts. And when we talk about vintage fashion there are two a few names in the entertainment industry that have so gracefully pulled off these trends. Johnny Depp, Matthew Perry, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Today, we are going to talk about a throwback picture of Johnny and Matthew where they looked dapper wearing suits and defined fashion goals.

The throwback picture of Johnny Depp and Matthew Perry is from the limelight in New York City, Circa, 1998. The Fantastic Beasts actor paired a plain white logo tee with a blazer whereas the Friends actor paired a blue shirt with a matching tie and a grey blazer and looked handsome as ever.

Take a look:

Look at those faces! Oh my my, these two men are one of the most good-looking men in the history of the entertainment industry.

Johnny Depp is indeed an icon when it comes to his fashion choices. From messy hair and jackets to sleek long hair with classic suits to short spikes paired with a t-shirt and a blazer, we have all seen the iconic transformation of the Fantastic Beasts actor over the years.

And as far as Matthew Perry’s fashion journey is concerned, the Friends actor has had a drastic change over the years. In fact, recently, he has come up with his own clothing line called ‘Could This Be Any More Of A Matthew Perry Merch Store?’ and started this to help the COVID-19 relief fund. The donations will be made to the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 relief fund. Isn’t that an amazing initiative? Totally!

What are your thoughts on Friends alum and Johnny Depp’s throwback picture? Tell us in the comments below.

