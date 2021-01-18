Thor: Love And Thunder is amongst the most anticipated big-ticket releases of Hollywood. The project is all over the headlines due to a stellar cast comprising Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt and others, it has got much bigger now with Matt Damon joining the list. The 50-years-old actor himself confirmed about the same through an official statement.

Advertisement

Matt along with his wife, Luciana Barroso (45), daughters- Isabella (14), Gia (12) and Stella (10), have moved to Australia. He’ll be joining the shoot soon, but before that, he’ll be completing his 14-day quarantine process. In a statement, Matt said that quarantine will be worth it.

Advertisement

Matt Damon said, “I’m so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia home for the next few months. Australian film crews are world-renowned for their professionalism and are a joy to work with so the 14 days of quarantine will be well worth it. Australia definitely is the lucky country, and I can’t wait to show my family Australia’s down to earth people, breathtaking scenery and diverse culture.”

Thor: Love And Thunder actor Matt Damon received a warm welcome from Australia’s Prime Minister, Scott Morrison. “Hollywood’s superstar Matt Damon joining our homegrown talent to film such a major movie in NSW is a big win, creating thousands of jobs for locals. Australia’s management of COVID-19 and our Government’s tax incentives have ensured that our film industry is booming with many new jobs for actors as well electricians, carpenters, cooks, security staff, bus drivers and a massive boost for NSW,” Morrison said in a statement.

Speaking of Thor: Love And Thunder, the film will be helmed by Taika Waititi and is scheduled for 2022 release. It’s the fourth Thor movie in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Must Read: Jim Carrey Birthday Special: From Liar Liar To The Mask – 5 Roles No One Else Could’ve Aced!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube