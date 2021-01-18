Wrestlemania 36 lacked intensity due to the absence of a crowd. Now, seems like WWE is all geared up with a solution in much advance as dates and venues of not next but upcoming three Wrestlemania events i.e. 37, 38 and 39 have been announced. None other than John Cena, Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks joined an amusing video to unleash the big breaking news.

In a video released by WWE on Twitter, we can see Triple H, Stephanie McMohan as in-studio newsreaders. John Cena and Sasha Banks are seen as reporters, while Roman Reigns is seen on the panel along with his advocate, Paul Heyman. It’s Roman who introduces us to Wrestlemania 37’s venue which is Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Sasha Banks revealed about Wrestlemania 38’s venue and John Cena was seen speaking about 39th event.

Take a look at the video below:

Apart from Twitter, WWE took to its official Instagram handle to announce the same. As shared, WM 37 is scheduled for 10th, 11th April 2021. WM 38 will take place at AT&T Stadium of Arlington, Texas on 3rd April 2022. WM 39 is slated to take place on 2nd April 2023 at Sofi Stadium of Los Angeles, California.

So, fans mark the dates on your calendars and start building all the hype!

Meanwhile, ahead of a match with Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble 2021, WWE recently posted Goldberg‘s pic along with the championship belt with a caption that reads “Could this be NEXT for @goldberg95 at #RoyalRumble?” Expectedly, fans flooded the comment section with tonnes of reactions. Surprisingly, maximum users were in support of McIntyre. Forget the users, even the reigning champ couldn’t resist himself from making a comment.

It looked like Drew McIntyre knew what’s going to be WWE fans’ reaction to the post. Supporting it, he wrote, “I’m just here for the comments”.

