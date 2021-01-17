Tom Ellis who plays Lucifer Morningstar in Netflix’s original series Lucifer has got a massive fan following post the success of the show. The 42-year-old actor enjoys a fan following of over 8 million followers on Instagram.

Today, we are going to talk about 5 unknown facts about the actor that we were surprised to know at first.

Tom Ellis Is A Twin:

Yes, we know it’s hard to believe but Ellis has a twin sister named Lucy. Well, Lucy/Lucifer; ring any bell? Although it’s just a coincidence but what an interesting one this is.

Tom is the only brother to three sisters and has always been a pampered one. Now, you know where he gets those manners from.

Tom Ellis Is A Musician:

As good looking as this ‘Devil’ is, he can also play instruments and sing. All thanks to his mother, who was a music teacher.

In fact, little did we know that Lucifer actor started his career as a musical kid and later got into acting. He was so good at playing trumpets that he played in orchestras as a teenager. Isn’t he a full-package? Oh, damn.

Tom Ellis Had A Secret Crush On Tricia Helfer Aka Charlotte Richards:

The Lucifer star had a secret crush on Canadian actress, Tricia Helfer who plays the role of Charlotte Richards, who also happens to be his mother in the show. Haha!

However weird this might sound, she’s one amazing and good-looking actress in the industry. And who wouldn’t have a crush on Tricia? She looks like a goddess.

Tom Ellis Is Friends With James McAvoy:

The Lucifer actor became friends with James McAvoy during their learning days with drama school. In fact, he was one of the attendees at his first wedding with ex-wife Tamzine Outhwaite.

James introduced Ellis to his then life-partner and was his best man at the wedding. Isn’t that great?

Tom Ellis Barely Read Lucifer’s Script:

Hard to believe right? Not with the devil, we guess. In an interview with Spokesperson, Ellis revealed that he found Lucifer’s script ‘really fun’. He just read 10-pages from the script and agreed to do the show.

The 42-year-old wasn’t even aware that the series was based on a comic book until much after he accepted the role. Typical Lucy, isn’t it?

What are your thoughts on these unknown facts about Lucifer star Tom Ellis? Tell us in the comments below.

