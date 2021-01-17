God of Jawlines Henry Cavill has become a heartthrob across the globe, and there can never be too much of him on the big screen. While there is already a lot of commotion around him returning to DCEU as the mighty Superman, the latest reports, mot confirmed, have a huge gossip to offer. If things turn out to be true, Cavill might enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe too, and this is the casting coup we all deserve. Below is all you need to know about this exciting update.

Henry Cavill has made a career out of playing iconic and powerful characters. It has been almost a decade that the actor donned the Superman costume. But he has been a lot picky about where he wears the suit. This resulted in him playing the legendary superhero just thrice in 10 years. Making its way to the mainstream is the update today.

As per We Got This Covered, Marvel gods are planning to rope in our jawline stalwart for a special character. If Daniel Richtman, the man who knows it all’s intel is to be believed, Marvel wants Henry Cavill to play Captain Britain aka Brian Braddock. There is no confirmation from either side. But if this happens to be true, Cavill will be one of the many able actors to have features to both the universes simultaneously.

Talking about Captain Britain, the character is no new to the MCU film line up. Peggy Carter has already referred to him in Avengers: Endgame if you missed it and it is quite possible.

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill who is busy with season 2 of Netflix’s crown jewel show Witcher, is also speculated to be returning as Superman in The Flash. It is said that he will be seen making a special appearance in the movie. Now we have no clue if that cameo has anything to do with Ben Affleck’s Batman, but if it does, there is too much awesome Henry content in store.

