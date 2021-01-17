Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer has become controversy’s new favourite child and seems like it is not leaving him anytime soon. The actor invited backlash when his alleged chats reflecting cannibalistic behaviour went viral. To add on to that, his ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich also confirmed the same and said that she suffered panic attacks after their break up. But seems like not everyone has left Hammer’s back. Bella Thorne has now spoken in his defence and below is what the model-actor has to say. Read on.

If you are unaware, in a series of leaked chats and audio clips, Armie Hammer seems to be talking about some disturbing things. Not to forget that they allegedly have him saying he is 100 per cent Cannibal. In there, the chats have him fantasising enslaving women, sticking his d*ck in their brain, sucking out their blood and eating their flesh, there is also mention of mutilation.

Bella Thorne has now come out in Armie Hammer’s defence. She is shocked at how anyone can believe this. She is in complete denial that he is a cannibal. As per We Got This Covered, she said, “I honestly can’t believe this… people are crazy to fake this kinda shit this poor guy and his kids like leave him and his family alone. No way he’s a freaking cannibal.”

Bella Thorne added, “If you are still questioning whether or not those Armie Hammer DMs are real (and they are) maybe you should start questioning why we live in a culture willing to give abusers the benefit of the doubt instead of victims. Because some of you made it to adulthood without knowing what this is. Abuse: cruel and violent treatment of a person or animal.”

Meanwhile, Armie’s former girlfriend has a completely different story to tell. “He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it. … He says, ‘I want to take a bite out of you.’ If I had a little cut on my hand, he’d like to suck it or lick it. He likes the idea of skin in his teeth,” Courtney Vucekovich said.

However, the repercussions of the controversy have already begun to affect Armie Hammer. The actor has already walked out of Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding. Stick to Koimoi for more

