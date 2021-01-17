Hollywood star Ethan Hawke, who has featured in projects like Before Sunris, Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead, Sinister and more, is all set to make his debut in the world of comic book adaptions. The actor has been roped to play a pivotal part in the upcoming Marvel superhero series, Moon Knight.

As per a report, the actor will essay the role of the villain opposite Oscar Isaac in the show. Read on for more.

As reported by hollywoodreporter.com, Ethan Hawke will be making his debut in comic book adaptations as well as the superhero realm with this Moon Knight role. Hawke will play the lead villain of the series, while Isaac is the protagonist. The makers plan to start production of the show in March in Budapest.

Moon Knight tells the story of Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, Egyptian god of the moon. Spector, a former CIA agent, was almost killed by a terrorist named Bushman. His life is saved by the Moon God Khonshu. He goes on to kill Bushman and become Moon Knight. The character first appeared in the August 1975 comicbook issue, Werewolf By Night #32.

Marc Spector is a mercenary who has numerous alter egos — including the cabbie Jake Lockley and millionaire playboy Steven Grant — in order to better fight the criminal underworld. His character is described as one with multiple personalities and a fractured mental state.

It is unclear at this stage if Ethan Hawke has been signed up to essay Moon Knight‘s arch-nemesis Bushman.

Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will direct the superhero series.

