It was only yesterday that we informed you about Oscar Isaac playing the lead man in Moon Knight. The actor is returning to his superhero arena after a long time. He will be portraying the character of Marc Spector aka Moon Knight. Well, today we have learnt that Mohamed Diab has been tapped to direct the it.

Moon Knight is a very popular Marvel comic character. He is a mercenary who is brought back to life by an Egyptian moon god one fine day. The moon god wants him to be his avenging fist. Continue reading further to know more updates about the movie.

According to reports in Deadline, Mohamed Diab has been tapped to direct Moon Knight. Although there is no confirmation about the same, we hear that the Egyptian filmmaker has boarded the drama starring Oscar Isaac as the title character aka Marc Spector. He is a mercenary who has numerous alter egos to fight the criminal underworld better. But later he was established as being a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Most recently, the character was a consultant who dresses in all-white and goes by the name Mr Knight.

Moon Knight was created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin and appeared in the August 1975 issue Werewolf by Night #32. Jeremy Slater is the TV project’s showrunner, leading the writing team on the series.

Talking about Mohamed Diab’s work, his film Eshtebak was an official selection at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, in the Un Certain Regard category. He is also known for his directorial debut film Cairo 678, which was released a month before the Egyptian revolution. Diab also wrote the Egyptian blockbuster franchise El Gezeira (The Island), which are among the highest-grossing Egyptian and Arabic films of all time. His next feature, Amira is eyed for release in 2021.

Diab, known for his style of propulsive and prescient filmmaking is repped by CAA and Greenberg Glusker.

How excited are you for Moon Knight? And what do you think about Mohamed Diab’s addition in the crew?

