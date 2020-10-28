David Beckham Planning To Shed £350K ONLY To Hire A Farmhouse For Son Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's Wedding?

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have found love and the pandemic has only strengthened their relationship further. It was less than a year into their relationship when the couple decided to get engaged. Not just that, they even moved in together and spent multiple family vacations together. The only thing that is left is the wedding and parents Victoria and David Beckham have massive plans.

Advertisement

For a while now, it has been rumoured that Nicola and Brooklyn have already tied the knot. Reports stated that the couple secretly got married and is now enjoying a happy life together. However, none of it was actually true. But what’s interesting is that the parents are all excited about their big day and are doing their most to make it special.

Advertisement

As per recent reports now doing the rounds, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are considering hiring a luxury country retreat Soho Farmhouse in Chipping Norton for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding. It’s going to be a star-studded affair given the massive fame the parents enjoy.

But what has been grabbing eyeballs is the hefty sum that the parents of Brooklyn Beckham will have to shed. The cost is about £350K. Mind you, that doesn’t include food and drink. It is also said that David and Victoria are keen on hiring each and every room of the farmhouse (40 cabins plus two huge cottages). When converted to INR, that is over 3 crores. BRB, our minds are spinning!

A source close to The Sun revealed the same as, “’Soho Farmhouse is perfect for their UK ceremony. It is a quiet and secluded place and if they rent out the entire hotel then they’ll have absolute control of who is on the premises. It’s clearly a lot of money and that doesn’t include food and drinks but it is a drop in the ocean for the Beckhams.”

The dog-friendly resort also includes 3 restaurants, a spa and an in-outdoor swimming pool along with a cinema in a barn.

Meanwhile, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have pushed their wedding to 2022 owing to the pandemic, as per reports.

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson Brings ‘The People’s Tequila’ With Teremana Anejo, Deets Inside



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube