Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have finally taken the big step in their relationship. The country singer popped the question to his ladylove, and she said YES! Both the coaches from The Voice have shared the picture of their dreamy proposal and we’re super jealous. Below is all the scoop you need.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Blake and Gwen met on the sets of The Voice. They hit it off instantly and began dating each other. Rumours around their wedding were rife last year. Many even stated that they secretly tied the knot amid the pandemic. None of it was true, but now, that moment has finally arrived!

Advertisement

Gwen Stefani took to her Instagram and made the big announcement of their engagement. The couple could be seen standing in a super decorative room that gave a vintage vibe. The beauty was pictured kissing Blake Shelton as she flaunted her big rock at the camera.

“@blakeshelton yes please! Gx,” Gwen Stefani captioned the post.

Blake, on the other hand, had a super mushy caption. He shared the same picture and wrote, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Check out their adorable engagement announcement below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani spent the quarantine together with her three children at his ranch in Oklahoma. They even created a lot of music together and treated fans with some music videos as well. The couple earlier this month settled into their $13 million mansion in Los Angeles.

As per reports, the couple got engaged over the weekend while they were in Oklahoma.

It was in a very recent happening that Gwen expressed how cute she finds it when people address Blake as her husband.

In a conversation with Extra, Gwen Stefani had said, “Do you know how many people say my ‘husband’ about him. I guess we’re just together. People got used to it or something like that. But it’s pretty cute.”

We wish a lifetime of happiness to Blake Shelton and Gwen!

Must Read: The Big Bang Theory: Mayim Bialik Wants Her Character ‘Amy’ To Replace Amy Coney Barrett, Check Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube