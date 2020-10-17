The love affair of Miley Cyrus and her canines is well known. She recently spoke about a shocking incident when her dog suffered an electric shock on the sets of The Voice. Read on for all the details.

Recently, the Malibu singer graced Geena The Latina and Frankie V Morning Show. She spoke about the most embarrassing moments she has witnessed due to her freaky yet lovely pets. She recalled what exactly happened on the sets on The Voice, on the first day of her stint as a coach.

Miley Cyrus said, “You know on sets there’s, like, wires everywhere. We got all the people singing, everyone is huddled around, like, ‘Who’s going to win The Voice?’ And my dog goes and bites on to the wires of the TV everyone’s watching and all of a sudden, we notice she’s convulsing and she’s getting electrocuted.”

“And you can’t open her mouth because the person who’s trying to open her mouth is also being electrocuted. But she was totally fine,” Miley Cyrus added.

Meanwhile, recently it was learnt that one particular photograph got her banned from an entire country.

According to reports in Cheatsheet, China has banned Miley. With that many scandalous moments in one’s past, it might not be that surprising that Cyrus got herself banned from China. After all, the country has banned others including Björk (for chanting “Tibet” during a performance) and Brad Pitt (for negatively portraying Communist military officers in a film). It wasn’t anything revealing that caused China to close its border to Cyrus, however. Instead, they took issue with an offensive photograph.

In the photo, Miley Cyrus and several of her white friends posted alongside an Asian man. Cyrus and her friends slanted their eyes in a way that was a clear stereotypical mocking of the Asian man. Cyrus took to her website to apologize after the photograph surfaced: “I have learned a valuable lesson from this and know that sometimes my actions can be unintentionally hurtful.”

A similar scenario took place with Rare Beauty owner, Selena Gomez. In 2014, a picture of the singer with Dalai Lama went viral on the internet. It left the Chinese government furious who ended up blocking her tours in their country as well.

