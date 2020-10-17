Cardi B is honest AF. There is no absolute filter that she has when she’s addressing her fans. Recently, the WAP singer was all over the news headlines over accidentally sharing a n*de picture of herself. She was clicking a picture on the bed alongside Offset and ended up sharing it on Instagram. The row seems to be never-ending ever since.

Initially, the Taki Taki singer was embarrassed about the mishappening. She eventually ended up saying that she is alright and it’s no big deal as she was as a stripper earlier. Her fans were no less as they had a unique way of showing their support. Many began trending #BoobsOutForCardi and shared their topless pictures.

But what has been grabbing Cardi B’s eyeballs are some users who are editing her n*de picture and creating pancakes. While a usual celebrity would be furious about it, the rapper has rather unveiled a notorious side of herself.

Cardi B wrote, “I kept seeing motherf*ckers edit pancakes on my n*pples IDK why ya keep putting bad ideas on my head, now im finna put syrup on these tittaaaess and make this nikka lick them off.”

Check out her tweet below:

I kept seeing motherfuckers edit pancakes on my nipples😒😒😒IDK why ya keep putting bad ideas on my head ,now im finna put syrup on these tittaaaess and make this nikka lick them off. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 17, 2020

Fans went berserk when they read this explicit tweet. They had their own funny takes on Cardi B’s post.

One user wrote, “nobody stopping you girl, you arguing with yourself”

nobody stopping you girl, you arguing with yourself pic.twitter.com/7xpkKHdgxK — junie 🌹🌲💨 (@freshavocadude) October 17, 2020

Another mentioned, “Are you kidding me? why are you so RANDOM when a certain time comes?”

Are you kidding me? why are you so RANDOM when a certain time comes? 😂😂pic.twitter.com/BDpJZIb2MS — Gabriel (@noahdetaiIs) October 17, 2020

“Did I see this tweet correctly,” a user questioned.

Did I see this tweet correctly pic.twitter.com/P0rBCqZTzT — ☺︎𝓛𝓲𝔃𝔃𝓲𝓮☺︎ (@LizzieBxarz) October 17, 2020

Another fan went rather raunchy. He wrote, “Wish I was the nigga licking them.”

Wish I was the nigga licking them. pic.twitter.com/m2q45vfU3P — ovojay ⁶𓅓 (@ovoglass) October 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Cardi B recently addressed rumours of reconciling with Offset. She spoke about it on her Instagram live and said, “It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I’m saying? It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d*ck. And it’s just like, I don’t know.”

Well, only time will tell what more Cardi has for her massive fan base. We’re looking out for her next move.

