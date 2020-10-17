G-Easy On His Relationship With Ashley Benson: "She's A Special One"

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy’s link-up rumours began around May after the two were spotted together frequently. Almost two months ago, the linkup rumours reached a new height when Ashley was spotted with a ring on her finger. This sparked engagement rumours between the couple.

Following the incident, G-Easy is now opening up for the first time regarding his relationship with his rumoured girlfriend. The 31-year-old rapper also talked about how he draws inspiration for his songs.

During an interview with ET, the rapper gushed over Benson, with whom he had recorded several songs now. He said, “She’s an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces. She’s a special one. Obviously, she’s a great actress, but, you know, getting to work with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly, she has this very special tone of voice and texture and something that’s very innate to her given that’s not her first job or what she’s known for. It just blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn’t get to see as often.”

G-Easy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, also talked about his past relationship give him major inspiration for his songwriting. Ironically, his ex-girlfriend, Halsey (real name Ashley, is now dating Cara Delvingne who was Ashley Benson’s former girlfriend.

The rapper said, “I’ve experienced love in my life. I’ve experienced heartbreak in my life and caused heartbreak in my life and received heartbreak in my life. The power of music is to express and capture the human experience. We live and we experience things. Music for us is an outlet, a way to channel the things we go through and put into a tangible forum.”

However, G-Easy doesn’t want to make things “too autobiographical”. He prefers to keep some things private. “Even if you’re in love and sometimes you just want to preserve and protect somebody. … Just keeping some of that protected,” he added.

What do you think about Ashley Benson and G-Eazy’s relationship? Let us know in the comments.

