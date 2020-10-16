All you ‘Saved By The Bell’ can heave a sigh of relief. Actor Dustin Diamond is not dead and is pretty much alive as we write this article. The actor was a victim of a death hoax where a story claiming he died in a prison riot went viral.

The fake story claimed Diamond had two months left of his sentence when he was killed during a riot on October 3.

Ringsssss, the website that carried this fake story, in its ‘About Us’ section describes itself as a ‘fabricated satirical newspaper and comedy website that uses fictional names in its stories “except in cases when public figures are being satirised.” Their report claimed that Diamond was jailed after he attacked a person for mocking him during a performance at a comedy club.

With this false news making headlines, many fans of ‘Saved By the Bell’ took to Twitter and wondered whether Dustin Diamond had passed away. One user wrote, “There are rumors that Dustin Diamond has passed away. Is it true?” Another tweeted, “Screech from Saved by the Bell is dead?!” A third took to the microblogging site writing, “RIP Dustin Diamond”

Screech from Saved by the Bell is dead?!😕 — Liv🌻 (@LiviSymone) October 15, 2020 I woke up today and found out “Screech” from Saved by the bell died in prison 😢 — Adrian (@Adrian003_) October 15, 2020 I just found out Screech from Saved By The Bell died earlier this month. I’m big hurt — Sίr Frank (@Asap_Franky) October 15, 2020

For those who do not know, Dustin Diamond played the socially awkward but brainy student Samuel’ Screech’ Powers on the NBC sitcom ‘Saved By The Bell’, which aired from 1989 to 1993. He was memorable for his dark and wiry hair.

Talking about the reason behind Dustin Diamond being in prison, the ‘Saved By The Bell’ actor was jailed for four months in Wisconsin in 2016 after being convicted for disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon. He was released a month early but was back in prison for a probation violation. For this, he stayed behind bars for two days.

‘Saved By The Bell’ is all set to have a reboot treatment, but it seems Diamond may not be a part of the reunion. Talking about it he told TMZ earlier this year, “How can you have Saved By The Bell without Screech. I think everyone should probably be thinking the same thing. In all seriousness, I think Screech would be dealing with parenthood and his kids… and realising ‘Was I ever this difficult?’”

