We all recently witnessed the Billboard Music Awards 2020 which aired on October 15. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was forced to be streamed online. Despite this, many people tuned in to the awards. There were several amazing performances, but what many fans missed was Taylor Swift at the event.

Advertisement

Taylor has been added to everyone’s Spotify playlist this year after her most recent album Folklore proved a hit. Fans are shocked that Taylor’s efforts didn’t quite win her a trophy. But why was is she missing from the BBMAs?

Advertisement

According to reports in HITC, Taylor Swift was unable to attend the ceremony in person as she didn’t win an award. Only winners could accept their awards in person, and not all categories were announced. The singer was nominated for multiple awards although due to not winning any she couldn’t attend the ceremony.

Taylor Swift was nominated in several categories like Top Artist, the fan-voted Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album. She could have easily made history if she won an award in multiple categories.

If Taylor won Top Female Artist or Top Billboard 200 Artist, it would’ve been for a record-setting fourth time. Billie Eilish won Top Female Artist and Lizzo won Top Song Sales Artist.

Although Taylor Swift could not make it to the awards, it was a star-studded event. The artists who were successful in winning awards, performing or presenting could attend the ceremony, that includes: Post Malone, Alicia Keys, John Legend, BTS, Demi Lovato, Brandy, En Vogue and Sia also performed along with Doja, Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, Swae Lee, Khalid, 22, Saint John and Luke Combs.

The awards were hosted by Kelly Clarkson, who said: “We’re just honestly trying to give everybody something a little normal. People are used to watching the Billboard Music Awards every year, so we’re trying to keep that coming for everybody and provide the escapism that we all desperately need.”

Well, what do you have to say about Taylor Swift missing the BBMAs 2020? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Warner Media Discontinues HBO & It’s Linear Lineup; Will Be Introducing More Animation Production

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube