Next James Bond May NOT Be A White Man, Are Makers Hinting At Idris Elba?

Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die is yet to hit the theatres. But a lot of fans are keen to know who will be the next James Bond after him! The talented actor joined the franchise and first made an appearance as 007 in 2006 with Casino. It is his last film; hence the excitement is sky-high.

Recently, a lot of names were popped up to play the next James Bond. Reports stated that Tom Hardy and Harry Styles might play the iconic character in the next franchise. Enola Holmes actor Henry Cavill, who had given screen test in 2006 for Casino has expressed his interest again to play 007.

But some fans want Idris Elba to play the action hero in the next film. A lot of fans want a person of colour to take forward the franchise. Looks like No Time To Die, Producer, Barbara Broccoli shared a similar thought. In an interaction with Games Radar, she said, “I always say: you can only be in love with one person at a time. Once the film’s come out, then some time will pass, and then we’ll have to get on to the business of the future. But for now, we just cannot think about anything beyond Daniel.”

Barbara Broccoli added, “It will have to be reimagined, in the way each actor has reimagined the role. That’s what is so exciting and fun about this franchise; the character evolves. Eventually, when we have to think about it, we’ll find the right person.”

She concluded by saying that the next James Bond doesn’t need to be a white man. Well, that’s a major hint she has dropped there. Broccoli said, “He doesn’t need to be a white man. Not as far as I’m concerned.”

Well, that’s interesting. Looks like fans’ wish of having a person of colour play the character might soon come true. After all, a lot of fans wanted Idris Elba to take the mantle forward.

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die is not releasing in November anymore. The film is postponed to April 2021. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the movie also stars Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright and Ralph Fiennes.

Who do you want to watch play James Bond next? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

