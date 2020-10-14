No Time To Die: Daniel Craig’s Film To Break THIS James Bond Tradition!

Everyone is waiting for the 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die. The Daniel Craig starrer was supposed to release this year in April. However, the pandemic ruined all the plans and affected the release schedule of almost all the movies post-March. Now, the wait is longer until 2021.

But that doesn’t stop one from telling the viewers how promising Craig’s last adventure as 007 is going to be. With Rami Malek playing the baddie, things are expected to spice up. But what if we tell you that the upcoming movie will break a James Bond tradition?

Yes, Daniel Craig starrer is set to break the popular James Bond tradition for the first time. It is going to happen with the opening sequence of No Time To Die. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga revealed to The Wall Street Journal that the opening sequence of the movie would not feature the 007 characters for the first 15 minutes.

The director described the opening sequence of No Time To Die as, “slow-paced, visually arresting, and subtitled with dialogue in French”. The scene focuses on Léa Seydoux’s character Madeleine Swan. Rami Malek’s Safin kills her mother and tries to chase her. In the scene, Safin wears a Japanese Noh mask. Cary Joji Fukunaga compared it to Stephen King’s IT.

Cary shared, “Some clown chasing a child around the house. Yeah, it’s like I brought back It in the first five minutes of Bond.”

No Time To Die was supposed to release in November this year. However, a few days ago, the makers decided to push the Daniel Craig starrer to April 2021. About the release in upcoming James Bond movie, the director stated, “I think they made a very smart decision to be one of the first to say out loud, ‘This is a big thing. We’re moving the film. Because a lot of people were in denial, some still are.”

Meanwhile, the upcoming James Bond movie has a spectacular star cast along with Daniel Craig and Rami Malek. The film also stars Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, and Jeffrey Wright. The film is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

What do you have to say about No Time To Die breaking a 007 tradition? Let us know in the comments below.

