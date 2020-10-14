Joe Jonas Gets Sophie Turner’s Eye Tattooed On His Neck, Fans Think It's The Best Tribute Ever

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are on cloud 9 these days. The gorgeous couple has just stepped in the new and best phase of their life. They have recently embraced parenthood and are enjoying that in full swing. The actress was recently spotted for the first time after her delivery, and she looked gorgeous.

We all know how much Joe loves his wife and has always been going gaga about her. But this time the singer has done something so special that fans just cannot get enough of it. Continue reading further to know more about it.

Joe Jonas has been on a tattoo spree lately, and he has added some more ink to his body. According to reports in Hollywood Life, his new tattoo might be a tribute to his wife Sophie Turner, think fans. The 31-year-old new dad debuted fresh body art via an Instagram story on Oct. 13. Check out the photo of this new tattoo.

This new tattoo appears to be his wife, Sophie Turner’s eye and part of her face peeking through a keyhole. Fans are amazed by looking at it, and they think it is a beautiful tribute to her. But getting a tattoo of your loved one is such a romantic thing to do, isn’t it? Joe Jonas tagged Los Angeles tattoo artist NAL, who posted the same photo to his own Instagram account, tagging Joe in return.

The tattoo is located on the back of Joe’s neck in black and white ink. What appears to be Sophie’s eye is seen looking through the top of the keyhole design outward. Meanwhile, the corner of her mouth and edge of her jaw and chin appear lower in the design. Since Joe didn’t write anything on his IG story to explain the ink, fans took to guessing about it being a tribute to his 24-year-old wife on NAL’s IG page. Check out the post below:

Fans have been going crazy about Joe Jonas’ tattoo for Sophie Turner and their comments on this post are proof. Fan @laurenguarezi gushed, “I loved! Sophie’s eye!” while @jaimenotjamie beamed, “Okay this is the sweetest thing ever.” User @isamcp exclaimed, “Is that……. Sophie?! IT LOOKS INSANE!!!” Check out some of the fans comments below:

