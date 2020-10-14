John Travolta Remembers Late Wife Kelly Preston With A Lovely Post!

This year a saw a tragic loss in Kelly Preston. While fans lost their beloved model and actress, John Travolta witnessed a void in life by losing his lovely wife. Yesterday, the Pulp Fiction actor took to social media to remember his wife on a special occasion.

John took to Instagram on 13th October to remember Preston on her birthday. He shared a beautiful collage of wedding pictures. In the collage, one could see John-Preston’s picture along with John’s mom-dad’s picture straight outta wedding.

John Travolta captioned the image as, “Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John.”

Check out the post below:

Fans too wished Kelly Preston in the comment section. One user wrote, “Happy Birthday in Heaven Kelly. Love to all of those on earth missing you today.” “Beautiful! Blessings hope the day is filled with beautiful memories!!!” wrote another.

John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston were married for 29 years. And in July the actress died suddenly after a two-year private battle with breast cancer. The actor also shared a note on Instagram with a beautiful picture of his wife. She was known for her work in Twins and Mischief. One of her biggest films will always be Tom Cruise’s, Jerry Maguire.

On July 13, John informed fans about Preston’s death. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. … Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” he had written on Instagram.

Meanwhile, last month, John Travolta seemed to be having fun at LA for the first time since his wife died in July. The actor looked happy while surrounded by his family and friends. Apparently, they were celebrating the birthday of Brittany Furlan Lee, wife of musician Tommy Lee. The actor’s daughter Ella was also seen during the celebration.

The actor had also took to Instagram to share the moment with his fans and wished Brittany Furlan on her birthday. He captioned, “Lovely lunch today with the Lee’s. Happy birthday @brittanyfurlan!”

