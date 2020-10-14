Two And A Half Men's 'Berta' Conchata Ferrell Passes Away At 77

We can still recall the memories of Conchata Ferrell aka Berta from Two And A Half Men. Her outspokenness as a housekeeper was loved by one and all but unfortunately, we won’t be able to hear such similar words anymore as the actress has breathed her last.

Advertisement

Yes, the veteran actress has passed away at 77 due to cardiac arrest and the same was confirmed by her manager, Spilo. He informed that Ferrell breathed her last around 12:30 pm on 12th October. While talking to CNN, Spilo remembered her by terming her as “wonderful, kind-hearted, strong woman.”

Advertisement

With a career spanning over five decades, Conchata Ferrell achieved huge success across theatre, film and television. Amongst her best-known roles was her portrayal of Berta in Two And A Half Men. As soon as the tragic news broke, her mates paid her a tribute by remembering her.

Speaking of Conchata Ferrell, director Chuck Lorre said, “We called her Chatty. And we all loved her. Twelve years of highs and lows, and lots and lots of laughter. Through it all, she was a rock. One of the greats. I was privileged to call her a friend.” “Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many,” as written by Jon Cryer on Twitter. Charlie Sheen too remembered her by calling her “an absolute sweetheart.”

Fans took to Twitter to express the grief. Below are the reactions:

“As Berta would have said.. “you have taken the wrong person”. Rip Folded hands. Thank you for making us laugh #conchata.”

“I’m so sorry to hear this.. Berta is such an amazing character that still makes me laugh. You will be missed, #Conchata.~ Condolences to her family and friends. Prayers.”

“Rest In Peace to the very funny and very talented Conchata Ferrell.”

“RIP Conchata Ferrell. You always left me in fits of laughter on Two And A Half Men. #TwoAndAHalfMen #ConchataFerrell #conchata.”

Meanwhile, Conchata Ferrell is survived by her husband, Arnie, and her daughter, Samantha.

May her soul rest in peace!

Must Read: Text

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube