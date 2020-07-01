RIP Carl Reiner: Team ‘Two And A Half Men’ Mourn The Loss Of Their Former Co-star & Legendary Actor

On Tuesday morning the world woke up to shocking news about the death of legendary Hollywood actor Carl Reiner. The Ocean’s Eleven star breathed his last at his home in California, he was 98.

The very news about Carl Reiner’s death spread all across the internet like a wildfire following which his friends, colleagues from the entertainment industry, fans, and admirers took to their respective social media handles to pay tribute to the legendary comedian.

Among many, Carl Reiner’s co-stars and makers of popular Television series ‘Two and a Half Men’ mourned on his loss. One half of ‘Two and a Half Men’ creator, Chuck Lorre in an interview to deadline.com stated that it was one of the most joyful and rewarding experiences working with the veteran actor.

As Chuck Lorre said, “Getting to work with Carl Reiner on Two and a Half Men was one of the most rewarding and joyful experiences of my career, It was an opportunity to watch mastery in action. And the best part was seeing how much fun he was having playing a wheel-chair bound degenerate. He reminded us all not to take ourselves so damn seriously.”

Carl Reiner had acted in 4 episodes from Season 7, 8, and 11, as actress Holland Taylor aka Evelyn Harper’s boyfriend and husband.

Carl’s co-stars mourned on his loss, as they had the following tweets.

The brilliant and hilarious Carl Reiner hosted the Director’s Guild awards for decades before his health forced him to take the night off. They asked me to sub in for him. Here’s the letter he sent me:#RIPCarlReiner https://t.co/dkvtzXtKfA pic.twitter.com/eUy2E9b0B0 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) June 30, 2020

One of the great honors of my life was working with Carl Reiner during a season of Two and a Half Men. Here’s a photo with my incredibly lovely friend @HollandTaylor during one of several episodes I did with him. We will miss you, Carl. You were a gift to this world. #CarlReiner pic.twitter.com/Mc5zVhu7ma — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 30, 2020

Infallibly of good cheer, wonderfully funny always, but a serious man, with deep values, huge intelligence, a creative mind that never quit exploring. It was a privilege to be around him and in his glow.#CarlReinerRIP Thanks for this @ambertamblyn, brilliant woman. https://t.co/tLlz4kaChK — Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner in his career spanning over 7 decades has been part of over 30 films, he has directed 15 films and also has penned scripts as a screenwriter for 7 films. He was also quite active with his TV career.

Carl Reiner is also the recipient of the prestigious Grammy Awards (1) and also Primetime Emmy Award (11).

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!