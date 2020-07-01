RIP Carl Reiner: Team ‘Two And A Half Men’ Mourn The Loss Of Their Former Co-star & Legendary Actor

RIP Carl Reiner: Team 'Two and a Half Men' Mourn On Loss Of Their Former Co-star & Legendary Actor
On Tuesday morning the world woke up to shocking news about the death of legendary Hollywood actor Carl Reiner. The Ocean’s Eleven star breathed his last at his home in California, he was 98.

The very news about Carl Reiner’s death spread all across the internet like a wildfire following which his friends, colleagues from the entertainment industry, fans, and admirers took to their respective social media handles to pay tribute to the legendary comedian.

Among many, Carl Reiner’s co-stars and makers of popular Television series ‘Two and a Half Men’ mourned on his loss. One half of ‘Two and a Half Men’ creator, Chuck Lorre in an interview to deadline.com stated that it was one of the most joyful and rewarding experiences working with the veteran actor.

As Chuck Lorre said, “Getting to work with Carl Reiner on Two and a Half Men was one of the most rewarding and joyful experiences of my career, It was an opportunity to watch mastery in action. And the best part was seeing how much fun he was having playing a wheel-chair bound degenerate. He reminded us all not to take ourselves so damn seriously.”

Carl Reiner had acted in 4 episodes from Season 7, 8, and 11, as actress Holland Taylor aka Evelyn Harper’s boyfriend and husband.

Carl’s co-stars mourned on his loss, as they had the following tweets.

Carl Reiner in his career spanning over 7 decades has been part of over 30 films, he has directed 15 films and also has penned scripts as a screenwriter for 7 films. He was also quite active with his TV career.

Carl Reiner is also the recipient of the prestigious Grammy Awards (1) and also Primetime Emmy Award (11).

