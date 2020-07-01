Unsolved Mysteries: Did You Know Matthew McConaughey Had Appeared In The Original? Here Are A Few Things You Should Know

Popular American television show Unsolved Mysteries which documented cold cases and paranormal phenomena gained extreme popularity in the ‘80s and the ’90s. Later in January 2019, Netflix decided to revive the series which finally released for the fans today.

As per Netflix’s official website, it describes Unsolved Mysteries as “Real cases of perplexing disappearances, shocking murders and paranormal encounters fuel this gripping revival of the iconic documentary series.” This season will have 12 episodes.

However, before you start binge-watching this series, here’s listing down a few things that you should know about the iconic original show.

Unsolved Mysteries was created in 1985 as a series of three specials and was presented the following year as ‘Missing … Have You Seen This Person?’ It received rave reviews which encouraged the creator’s John Cosgrove and Terry Dunn Meurer to widen the brand.

The first episode of Unsolved Mysteries was aired in January 1987 and was hosted by Raymond Burr. Two more specials were hosted by Karl Malden before the Written on the Wind actor Robert Stack took over for the last four specials. In 1988 the show became a weekly program, and was hosted by Robert Stack until 2002.

According to The New York Times, Spike TV in 2008 had introduced a reboot of the show. However, it didn’t really impress the audience and was cancelled in 2010.

Many popular faces had appeared on the show before going on to become big names. Academy award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey had played a murder victim in an episode in Season 5. Actor-Producer Daniel Dae Kim had also featured as Su-Ya’s Brother-In-Law in two episodes of Unsolved Mysteries. Other names include Bill Moseley, Stephnie Weir, Holmes Osborne and Scott Wilkinson, among others.

Now the new version is being backed by Netflix, original creators John Cosgrove, Terry Dunn Meurer, and the producers of Stranger Things. How excited are you to watch the show? Tell us in the comment section below.

