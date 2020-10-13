Disney & Pixar’s Soul’s Digital Release Upsets International Union of Cinemas As They Are ‘Shocked & Dismayed’

When it comes to animated films in Hollywood, there comes no one close to the ‘soul’ful partnership of Disney and Pixar. They’re coming up with yet another gut-wrenching film Soul and this time they’ve put in the title what they usually put in their script. The maker recently announced the film would go straight to the streaming platform.

This decision by the makers has left the theatre owners and distributors in shock. There have been many films including the biggies such as James Bond: No Time To Die, Dune, Wonder Woman, which have been pushed due to the pandemic.

But a number of theatres across the world have started re-opening and hence the people behind it would be disappointed to see a probable good film going to digital.

The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC) released a statement expressing their disappointment over Disney’s release strategy for Soul. The statement reads, “The vast majority of cinemas across Europe and indeed many regions of the world are now open and able to offer a safe and enjoyable return for audiences.

It also states, “Cinema operators have invested massively in offering the safest possible experience to their audiences on the basis of a promising schedule of new film releases. Yet again, however, they find a distributor delivering another blow.”

“Walt Disney Studios’ decision to release Soul directly onto their Disney+ streaming platform, depriving many audiences across Europe from seeing it on the Big Screen, has shocked and dismayed all cinema operators. Decisions to postpone titles, to bypass cinemas and the value they create are extremely disappointing – and concerning – and will only delay the day that the whole industry is able to put this crisis behind it… It is no exaggeration to say that by the time some studios decide that the moment is right to release their films, it may be too late for many European cinemas,” concludes the statement.

Those who are waiting for Disney-Pixar’s Soul, it releases digitally on Disney+ on 25th December 2020.

