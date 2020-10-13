Grammy Winner Ricky Kej To Collaborate With Salim Merchant, Neeti Mohan & Aditya Narayan For A Song On Refugees

Grammy Award winner musician Ricky Kej collaborates with several singers and composers to come up with a song about refugees.

Musicians working with Kej on the project include Salim Merchant, Neeti Mohan and Aditya Narayan. Titled “Shine Your Light: Song by Refugees”, the track has been mentored and composed by Kej, and performed in four different languages — English, Dari, Farsi, and Pashto — by 24 young refugee musicians in India.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) India and Kej have trained and mentored the refugee musicians to give them an opportunity to showcase their talent with the upcoming song.

The song will be out on October 14.

Sharing the teaser of the song, Kej wrote on Instagram: “Super excited about this!! Releasing worldwide on Oct 14th. Over the last few months I mentored and collaborated with 24 youth refugees who were fantastic musicians. Together we created a song about hope and love and it’s time to share it with the world. Need your love and support.”

Previously, Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej and National Award-winning filmmaker Arun Shankar Mohan had collaborated on a new single. Arun was working on a Hindi feature film prior to the coronavirus pandemic and like many others is not suffering a delay. He had to postpone the filming of the movie owing to the industry coming to standstill amidst the lockdown.

Said Arun Shankar Mohan, “We are living in difficult times, and the kind of situation we all are in right now forced me to think if we have gone wrong somewhere. This particular thought became the inspiration for my single.”

Arun Shankar Mohan added, “Since my film work will not commence due to unavailability of permission to shoot in different places, I planned to work on my single.”

Arun then opened up about working with Ricky Kej. Arun said the composer is an active environmentalist and his music is mostly a depiction of nature. He said, “He has dedicated himself to this cause and I felt it would be best to work with him and compose a meaningful yet peppy track that gives out a positive message to the masses.”

